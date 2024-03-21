Fear factor in full swing

by Bill Cavanaugh, Corvallis

According to Joe Biden and his Democrat friends in the media, you need to really fear Trump.

Apparently, if elected, he is going to empty your liquor cabinet, use his fingers in the peanut butter jar, leave a cigarette burning in your ashtray, borrow your truck and not fill the tank, steal packages off of your front porch, change lanes without signaling, cut in front of you in the lift line, steal your seat at the campfire and use the last sheet of toilet paper.

I’m sure we’ve got another 7 months of this type of garbage being pedaled by them, so be ready.