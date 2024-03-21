Fear factor in full swing

by Bill Cavanaugh, Corvallis
According to Joe Biden and his Democrat friends in the media, you need to really fear Trump.
Apparently, if elected, he is going to empty your liquor cabinet, use his fingers in the peanut butter jar, leave a cigarette burning in your ashtray, borrow your truck and not fill the tank, steal packages off of your front porch, change lanes without signaling, cut in front of you in the lift line, steal your seat at the campfire and use the last sheet of toilet paper.
I’m sure we’ve got another 7 months of this type of garbage being pedaled by them, so be ready.
Comments
Wayne M Adair says
Bill, why do you MAGA maniacs insist on trivializing the dangers Trump presents for our democracy? He will never come close to my liquor cabinet (which I don’t even have) my peanut butter or my toilet paper because rapists are not welcome in my home. Trump has vowed to be a dictator if elected. Does that not concern you? If he isn’t elected, he has predicted a bloodbath. Do you not believe him? He has promised to ignore parts of the Constitution? Do you think he is joking. He is not.
Gomez says
You know how like when someone is a victim of a con man, how they’re so embarrassed about how foolish and gullible that they’ve been that they will often double down rather than admit that they were tricked and taken advantage of? Same thing with many of the MAGA cult. Deep in their hearts many of them know that Trump is nothing but a viciously insecure, self obsessed con man who would push them in front of a bus rather than let any harm come to himself, but they just won’t allow themselves to admit it. It is too painful and embarrassing.
MAGA faithful. It’s OK. Let him go. Redeem yourselves while you still can. History will not be kind to those who enabled this mentally unstable, deeply flawed human being.