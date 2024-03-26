Compare and contrast

by Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

From activist Jack Posobiac, speaking at the national meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland 2/23/24:

“Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on January 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here [holds up what appears to be a cross necklace]. After we burn that swamp to the ground, we will establish the new American republic on its ashes, and our first order of business will be righteous retribution for those who betrayed America.”

From political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen on 2/8/24 amid concern about President Joe Biden’s age and fitness for a second term:

“The thing about Biden’s memory is that he’s presided over the addition of ~15 million jobs and 800k manufacturing jobs, 23 straight months of sub-4% unemployment, surging consumer sentiment, wages outpacing inflation, the American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPs Act, PACT Act, infrastructure law, gun safety law, VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) codified marriage equality, canceled $136 billion in student loan debt for 3.7 million borrowers, bolstered NATO, and presided over electoral wins in ‘20, ‘22 and ‘23.”

In 8 months we get to choose the kind of country we want to live in.

Oh, and in a 3-year study by the US Department of Agriculture, American farmers’ income has been 1.5 to 2 times higher under Biden than under Trump.