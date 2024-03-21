Christian vets plan annual ‘March for Christ’

The Christian Veterans of the Bitterroot is a group of followers of Jesus Christ who have served in the military. If you are a believer in Jesus Christ, then you have a place in this group. The motto is “give back with love,” and the group’s goal is to help fellow veterans, their families and the local community through prayer and work. They want all Christians, particularly veterans, to know that they are not alone, and we and others are here to help them, according to Doug Mason, one of the organizers.

“We believe local Christians need to stand up and show solidarity with fellow Christians here and around the world. The Christian Veterans of the Bitterroot are asking all Christians in the Bitterroot Valley to ‘March for Jesus Christ’ on Saturday, April 16th. You don’t need to be a veteran to participate in the march.”

The march will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Angler’s Roost south of Hamilton and proceed north along the U.S. Highway 93 on the Bitterroot Trail to Set Free Christian Fellowship Church in Lolo.

All valley churches, youth groups, families, friends, and individuals are invited to participate by walking a three-mile section as a group. Your time commitment is the drive to the checkpoint, a one-hour walk, and then the drive home. Cross bearers for this year’s march are also needed.

For more information call Brian Wrede at 406-369-5813 or attend the Christian Veterans of the Bitterroot prayer breakfast at BJ’s every Monday at 7 a.m. You can also go to http://corvallispost91.blogspot.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/corvallispost91

“Jesus then said to his disciples, ‘If any man will follow me, let him forsake himself: and take up his cross, and follow me.’”

From Matthew 16:24, 1599 Geneva Bible.