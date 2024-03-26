Accurate record of Binkley, Love, Bohn and HB 402

by Marc Sabin, Corvallis

This letter is prompted by the D. Bohn letter published on Feb 28 by the Bitterroot Star. His letter and the defeat of HB 402 in the 2023 legislative session are especially unfortunate considering the invasion by millions of illegal immigrants, many unidentified, crossing the southern border of this country resulting from the Biden Administration’s Open Borders policy. Recent polls show that immigration problems top the list of issues for concern among Americans. Illegal immigrants are not just causing increased crime and drug deaths (such crime has already arrived here in the Bitterroot Valley), but they also compromise election integrity by casting illegitimate votes that cancel out the votes of legitimate American voters.

Therefore, it is necessary to correct the false narrative put forth by candidate K. Love in her comments at a meeting on Feb. 2 and perpetuated by Bohn in his letter to the paper. Both falsely attack Rep. Michele Binkley, the incumbent candidate for HD 85 and Love’s opponent in the June primary, for supporting HB 402, a bill that sought to improve Montana’s ability to prevent voting by those illegal immigrants. Further, neither of them understands the significance of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993 or of the requirements it places on states trying to prevent voting by people not legitimately registered to vote. These requirements were driving considerations for the sponsor as he drafted HB 402.

I posed the question at the Pachyderm Club meeting that Bohn references in his letter, asking Love to explain why she should be elected to replace Binkley. Love asserted a commitment to support the Constitution and contrasted that with an assertion that Binkley had violated her oath of office. When asked for an example of Binkley violating her oath, Love asserted HB 402 was such an example because Binkley supported that bill.

Then asked to explain HB 402 and why Binkley’s vote was “unconstitutional,” Love’s response and Bohn’s letter make it clear that each lacks knowledge of the NVRA and related Federal Court decisions. Federal Courts have ruled that the Act prohibits states from requiring proof of citizenship before registering to vote. State laws that attempt to prevent registration without non-citizen status being proven before an election have uniformly been declared unconstitutional.

Fortunately, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, was in the audience and immediately countered Love’s misinformation as he schooled Love and the audience on the federal requirements. He also explained how HB 402 was structured to comply with those requirements as it enabled Montana to develop and deploy processes and systems to identify, punish and remove unqualified registered people who falsely claimed citizenship. If passed, HB 402 would have been precedent-setting and a model for other states. Instead, the wrong-headed and emotional arguments of people such as Love and Bohn and of legislators such as State Sen. Theresa Manzella once again denied Constitutional process to the citizens of Montana, while arrogantly claiming they were the ones protecting our Constitutional rights.

When Bedey finished explaining the bill, it was clear that both Bohn and Love were incorrect in their statements. They both slandered Ms. Binkley’s reputation. Reps. Binkley and Bedey have a far better understanding of the US and MT Constitutions and federal election law than do Mr. Bohn and Ms. Love.

In closing, both Bohn and Love need to make the efforts to read and comprehend state legislative documents and their intended purpose. They should cease their Democrat-like attacks on those who disagree with their wrong-headed positions, as demonstrated by their attack on Rep. Binkley’s commitment to protect the US and MT Constitutions. Bohn also needs a better education on the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.

All of us should notify our MT Reps and Senators that we want the issues addressed by HB 402 in the last session of the MT Legislature to be revisited with an improved version of that legislative proposal during the 2025 session. Also, for those of us in District 85, vote to return Michele Binkley to the legislature for a second term as our responsive and committed MT State Representative.