Thanks from library foundation

by Carla Sanders (for) North Valley Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Library, Stevensville

As we move into this new year, we want to offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported our fundraising efforts for the North Valley Public Library during 2023.

Many of you attended Brews for Books pint nights throughout the year and played in or sponsored holes and items at our Birdies for Books golf scramble in the summer. You bought hundreds of books at our Big Book Sale in the fall, and you opened your wallets to purchase holiday Bookorations during our December event at Stevensville’s Country Christmas celebration. In addition, some of you made outright donations to benefit the library.

Your partnership and participation helped raise much-needed funds for library programs and materials, and your generosity allows us to continually push forward in our efforts to build a new library that will serve generations to come. We look forward to great things in 2024!

To learn more about the library, plans for the future, or our organizations, go to northvalleylibrary.org.