Stevensville Hearing on Amending Ord. 141

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing to amend Ordinance No. 141, updating proposed changes to the Airport Title 3 Municipal Code of the Town of Stevensville.

1st reading of Ordinance No. 141 will take place at the 3-14-24 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading will take place at the 3-28-24 Town Council Meeting.

Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 141 orally at the Public Hearing Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 6:30 pm and at the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 141 at the Public Hearing on March 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 2-28, 3-13-24.