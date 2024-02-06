Sapphire Valley Estates Subdivision Hearing

Legal Notice

Sapphire Valley Estates Major Subdivision. The proposal is a 33-lot major subdivision on 49.22 acres. The subdivision is located before the intersection of Eight Mile Creek Road going eastbound Upper Woodchuck Road. The subject property is located in the NE ¼ of Section 09 and a portion of the SE ¼ of Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 19 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Laura Watson – Developer Representative of Watson Homes LLC and the consultant is John Kellogg – Principal Planner of Professional Consultants, Inc. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 2-7, 2-14