RFP – Asphalt Seal Coat

Request for Proposals

Asphalt Seal Coat

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for 2024 ASPHALT SEAL COAT to be conducted throughout various County roads in Ravalli County.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT. 59840 until 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2024 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the asphalt seal coat, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT. during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Administrative Assistant

Ravalli County Commissioners Office

BS 2-21, 2-28-24.