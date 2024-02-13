Remember connect the dots

by John Grant, Hamilton

Ask any member of the John Birch wing of the Republican Party their biggest complaint of Joe Biden, and while the list is long, the BORDER is at the top; always.

It is patently obvious, it is convenient for them to not understand capitalism and the unlimited influence to political policy afforded corporate America by Citizens United which allows unlimited political contributions .

Ladies and gentlemen, it is the BEST interest (and profitability) of vast segments of our economy (agriculture, hospitality etc etc) to have an UNLIMITED SUPPLY OF THE CHEAPEST POSSIBLE LABOR. And to that end, the employers in those sectors splash vast sums of money to lawmakers on BOTH sides of the aisle to make damn sure NO border policy is enacted that would INTERRUPT THAT FLOW OF LABOR, or worse, impact their quarterly earning statement (profit).

And please notice the former President, who doesn’t know policy from a social disease, came swooning in to claim credit for the death of the last bi-partisan effort on border policy which was dead on arrival for the reasons above.

We used to be presented with games; connect the dots. It was to develop critical thinking, the skills required to solve puzzles (and problems)..

Please, EVERYBODY, connect the dots on border policy. You can blame the politicians on both sides for taking the money but follow the money to find the culprits. Following the money never fails to get you to who is actually in charge.