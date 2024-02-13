Recent headlines

by Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

Thought I should pass on a few of the February 2, 2024 headlines in case any of our readers missed them:

Invasion at the southern border continues. As a result of Texas declaring a state of emergency and erecting additional barriers, the invasion has shifted dramatically to Arizona and California. The Texas position is being supported by the governors of 25 other states. Some of these governors are sending law enforcement assistance to the Texas border. Thousands of single males from countries unfriendly to us have been crossing and in some cases after having been driven up to the border in SUVs.

The impact on our society from the millions that have already arrived continues to grow. Citizens and now increasing numbers of local governmental officials are speaking out about the drain on local housing, food and job opportunities for American citizens. In some cases the illegal immigrants are being given priority over our own citizens.

Crime associated with the increased population and in particular with some of these immigrants continues to grow. If you haven’t seen the video, a group of illegals brutally attacked two policemen in New York City, were later arrested but then released with no bail. One of these “scumbags” was videoed giving two “birds” to the news media reporters as he left the court house. I don’t know about you but that turned my stomach. Oh, a recent report states that some of these illegals have caught a bus to California. I wonder if they will be sent back to New York? Before I leave the subject of crime, I also heard a liberal voice the opinion that the retail stores were to blame for all the thefts because their prices are too high. Duh?

The President and the Democrats are trying to blame everything on the Republicans. I pray that none of you readers fall for their ploy. Although Representative Nadler contended that this invasion was a good thing so that our crops get picked and we counter our decreasing birth rate, I contend that this is a pre-planned attempt by the Democrats to generate “voters.” The President could easily bring this to a near stop by simply re-instituting the policies that President Trump had implemented, and which he, Biden, stopped on his first day in office. Yesterday I received an email from Senator Tester also calling for control of the border. Where has he been for the past three years?

The President is supposedly at Dover Air Force Base to honor the return of the three soldiers killed overseas this week. As a retired Army veteran, I am greatly alarmed at Biden’s reluctance to strike Iran, the country behind the attack where these soldiers were killed. Limited retaliation against the terrorist groups Iran supports will have zero future effect on Iran. In my opinion, we should have IMMEDIATELY attacked either Iran’s oil industry, nuclear facilities or both.

Folks, we are not only being tested at home but also on the world stage. Better drag out the history books.