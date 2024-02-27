Notice to Creditors – Brown

Sharon E. Thompson
PO Box 1255
Trout Creek, MT 59874
(406) 360-1628
havesmontana@gmail.com
Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: DOLORES F. BROWN, Decedent.
Cause No.: DP-2024-16
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Sharon E. Thompson, P.O. Box 1255, Trout Creek, MT, 59874, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 21st day of February, 2024.
/s/ Sharon E. Thompson, Personal Representative
BS 2-28, 3-6, 3-13-24.
Leave a Reply