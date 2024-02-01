North Valley Exit Realty has new identity, same great service

by John Dowd

Since January 2, Exit Realty in the Bitterroot has gone through some big changes, but many in the valley may not be aware of how these changes might affect them. Fortunately, according to Kim Lendman, now the current owner of the north valley half of the franchise, many should not notice the change at all, and it may lead to some positive growth in the future.

Last year, the previous Exit Realty franchise owners, Tina and Max Coleman, decided to sell off the franchise rights that pertained to the Bitterroot Valley. When they sold it, the franchise was split between the north and the south portions of the valley, separated at Victor Crossing. After the sale, the south portion was purchased by Kathy Butts, and the north by Lendman.

Even though the franchise has split in the valley, Exit Realty is still the same company. Additionally, according to Lendman, the whole Bitterroot Exit Realty team will continue working and marketing as one. “We didn’t want to change a whole bunch right out of the gate,” said Lendman.

When asked how this change will affect buyers and sellers in the valley, Lendman said that it will not change a thing for them. The franchise essentially only determines where a franchise owner can open offices within those areas, and has no bearing on where anyone can buy or sell homes. This also means that agents can still work on properties from anywhere. However, Lendman is excited for the prospective growth this opportunity opens for the business in the valley.

“We have such a great presence in Stevensville,” said Lendman, hoping that one day soon they will grow to a point where they can open an office in Florence. Lendman said the split will allow them to better “localize” and focus those services on their prospective areas.

This sale will give her the ability to achieve that dream, and will provide more locally oriented leadership, creating the opening for more leadership roles. This could eventually translate into the ability to open an office closer to the county line, in Florence, with leadership located there. That way, according to Lendman, they will be able to serve that community, and be a part of it, to the same extent they are able to in both Stevensville and in Hamilton. The same change may happen in the south portion of the valley as well, moving closer to the state line.

Lendman is proud of the support they can provide to local businesses and schools, as well as being an informational location for the community. “We take pride in having people in the office and we take pride in having a physical location,” said Lendman. Doing so allows them to constantly be there for people to come in and ask questions, visit and more. “I’m not here just for the sale,” said Lendman, a view she assured is echoed by many of the agents with Exit Realty.

Lendman got her start in real estate after going through the process of selling her house by herself, without an agent. After moving to Montana and searching for property, she fell in love with the Bitterroot. She said she also found that she loved going around looking at homes. In doing so she developed a passion for real estate, and she got licensed in 2007. “I really love what I do,” said Lendman. She’s been here for 20 years, and having lived here for that time, she also spoke on how she really loves the valley, the various communities and especially the people.

For her, that value of people goes into why she settled into Exit Really in the first place. “It’s about the person and growing and that’s what I love about Exit,” said Lendman. She is especially proud of the company’s high morals and values, saying that those trickle down into every aspect of what they do to help customers find homes, and how they help their agents.

When asked about the future of Exit Realty in the Bitterroot, Lendman said, “I’m super excited!” Now owning the rights for the north half, she wants to continue that “positive uplifting environment” she believes Exit Realty is known for.

For more information on Exit Realty, Lendman encourages people to call her at (406) 531-0783, or email her at kim@exitrealtybv.com. Interested parties can also call Exit Realty in the south valley at (406) 375-9251.