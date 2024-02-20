Lost Trail Ski Patrol to host 39th steak fry

by Kristin Kruse

Attendees of the event in the past say they can count on a great dinner and a fun family night on the mountain, but Lost Trail’s annual steak fry is an essential fundraising event for the group of 72 volunteer ski patrollers at Lost Trail. “We are completely self funded,” states Stephanie Mapelli, assistant patrol representative and treasurer. “We purchase all of our own equipment including uniforms, and medical supplies, along with regular medical training to stay current so we are able to provide the best possible care to people who are hurt on the mountain.”

Lost Trail has been a functioning ski area since it was founded in 1938, and they say there was a Model T pulling the tow rope when it opened. The resort was purchased by Bill Grasser, along with a partner back in 1967, and has stayed in the family ever since. The current owners, Scott and Judy Grasser, are Bill Grasser’s children. The ski patrol, there, has been in existence since 1945 and all members are registered with the National Ski Patrol.

In an interview with Mapelli, her passion for the ski areas history and patrol program was very evident. Steeped in tradition, the event on Saturday Feb. 24 at Lost Trail Powder Mountain offers something for everyone. A steak dinner with all of the fixings will cost $25. This will include a sirloin steak, salad, potato, dessert and a beverage. If attendees prefer a burger, they cost $15 and that price will include a burger, chips, dessert and a beverage. All steaks and burgers are supplied by Hamilton Pack.

The patrollers will be doing all of the cooking, even preparing an assortment of homemade desserts for people to enjoy. A beer and wine garden will open at 3:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A torchlight parade featuring members of the ski patrol, and a fireworks show, will take place at 7:00 p.m. Live music by “The Ugly Pony” starts at 7:00 p.m. as well.

Guests are invited to search for “the golden ticket,” and the lucky person who finds it can cash that in for a free steak dinner. Due to the generous donations from several local businesses, there will be a raffle and silent auction. In those there will be over $8,000 worth of merchandise up for grabs, including a Tempur-Pedic mattress that was donated by the collaboration between Bitterroot Furniture and Tempur-Pedic.

Other sponsors of the event include First Security Bank, Active Care Wellness, Bitterroot Brewing, Knife River, Farmers State Bank, Missoula Bone and Joint, SMMC, Great Burn Brewing, TrailWest Bank, Scheels Missoula, LB Snow, Florence Eastside Ace, First Security Bank, Gnarwalls and Iron Horse Towing.

The funds raised this year will go towards purchasing upgraded patient care medical equipment, including a variety of vacuum splints, which are designed to minimize pain from injury. They also keep patients warmer and will provide a higher level of care, according to Mapelli.

A goal of $10,000 is a big one for a small ski area, but Mapelli states that their primary goal as patrollers is to arrive at the scene quickly, well trained and well equipped. “The community understands that we take really good care of them, and we’d like to give a genuine thank you to all of our supporters that help us take care of people.”

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, you can visit the LTSP webpage at losttrailskipatrol.com.

