NOTICE OF FILING FOR TRUSTEE CANDIDATES:



Lone Rock School District# 13 is looking to fill one (1) Trustee position for a 3-year term. If interested in being part of a board that has a focus on high quality education, please file by March 28, 2024 by 4:00pm with the Business Manager/Clerk at Lone Rock School – (406) 777-3314. Forms can be found on the school website.

BS 2-14, 3-13-24.