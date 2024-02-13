Hold guilty accountable

by Judy Hoy, Stevensville

In a study of mature women, 95% tested positive for the herbicide glyphosate. In another study 81% of tested people, including children, in the U.S. were positive for glyphosate exposure. In addition, over 90% of tested pregnant women in the U.S. were positive for exposure to the insecticide, imidacloprid. Those are the two most used pesticides and two of the top six teratogenic (birth defect causing) pesticides in the U.S.

A fetus is most likely to develop birth defects during the embryonic stage of development. Chemical exposures have been shown to cause the greatest damage to a human embryo between two and ten weeks after conception. In the U.S. approximately 1 of 4 pregnancies end in a miscarriage and 2.6 million babies are stillborn.

It seems incomprehensibly evil and sadistic for a woman to be forced to face criminal charges for having a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Certain politicians have promoted the arrest of women who experience those heartbreaking tragedies. Those same politicians also promote the making, selling and use of glyphosate, imidacloprid and many other teratogenic pesticides rather than having the EPA ban them.

Maybe all the people who are actually guilty should be held accountable.