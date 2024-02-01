Historic trap club in search of new home

by Kristin Kruse for the Bitterroot Star

The Hamilton Trap Club has been a fixture in the Bitterroot Valley since 1947. A place for trap enthusiasts and hunting sport shooters to gather, socialize, compete and hone their skills, the club also functions as a 501c3 non-profit supporting the community by providing youth programs such as the Bitterroot Blasters. According to club members, hundreds of kids have participated in that program over the years. Along with their own programs, the club supports charities and has raised over $165,000 for the Shriners and the Montana Hope Project. The club is utilized by local schools, Teller Wildlife Refuge, Boy Scouts and Triple Creek Ranch, among others.

The current executive director, Tom Allsop, has been involved in the club for over 20 years and was notified in November of 2022 that the current lease is being terminated by the Ravalli County Commissioners as of October 1, 2027. The lease termination is due to land and sewer improvements that are being made to the Hamilton airport, which requires access through an adjacent privately owned property. The owner of the property stipulated that the club “needs to go” if the county is given access to their property for these improvements, according to the club. The notification also states that the county will attempt to work with the club to find a new location, as time, resources and the law allow. However, it makes no guarantee that a new location will be found on or before the termination date.

“We’d really like to stay where we are,” said Allsop, but this does not appear to be an option.

A letter was written by the club to Montana Governor Greg Gianforte back in December of 2023, outlining the pickle they are in, and requesting assistance in locating and acquiring a new location. The goal was to gain assistance from Gianforte in directing the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, DNRC, BLM, Forest Service, or the current agency having oversight of state lands, to work with the club to acquire the needed resources. They have not received a response as of now.

Finding a new location for the club and its 500 active members poses many challenges. A 50-acre piece of property would be ideal. However, 20 acres could work as well, according to Allsop. The club has been actively looking at properties, all with high price tags. Allsop stated that a land donation would be the best solution, but the club does have resources available to pursue other solutions.

As stated in the club’s letter to the Governor, this organization is vital to the community and “It would be a shame to see it go.”