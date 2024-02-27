Hearing on Name Change – Jessop

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Nathan Jessop, Nathan Jessop, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-58
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Nathan Porter Jessop to Nathan Porter Portillo.
The hearing will be on April 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 20th day of February, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: C. di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
