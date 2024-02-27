Hearing on Name Change – Herbert

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Kassia Herbert, Kassia Herbert, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-59

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Kassia Beth Herbert to Kassia Beth Portillo.

The hearing will be on April 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 20th day of February, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: C. di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 2-28, 3-6 , 3-13, 3-20-24.