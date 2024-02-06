Hearing on Name Change – Connors

LEGAL NOTICE

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Shannon Amanda Connors, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000034-NC

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED NAME CHANGE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT Petitioner, Shannon Amanda Connors, has petitioned the District Court for the 21st Judicial District for a change of name from Shannon Amanda Connors to Shannon Amanda Connors Peratis, and the petition for name change will be heard y a District Court Judge on the 20th day of March, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in Ravalli County District Court, located at 205 Bedford, Hamilton, MT, in courtroom number 1. At any time before the hearing, objections may be filed by any person who can demonstrate good reasons against the change of name.

DATED this 29th day of January, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: C. di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 2-7, 2-14, 2-21, 2-28-24.