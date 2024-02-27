Hamilton SUP Hearings

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BEFORE THE HAMILTON PLANNING BOARD AND HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

Special Use Permit (SUP) Request 2023-01 – A request by Derek Watt on behalf of Castlerock Properties LLC, to allow buildings greater than 12,000 square feet of floor area on the subject property. The property is an approximately 2.26-acre parcel zoned Transitional Neighborhood

Business District (B), located on Lyndale Avenue with no address assigned behind Super 1 Foods. Per Section 17.08.160 of the Hamilton Municipal Code (HMC), buildings in excess of 12,000 square feet of total enclosed floor area in the B District must receive approval of a SUP prior to construction according to procedures and criteria of HMC 17.12.080. SUP’s require review by the Planning Board and approval by City Council. The subject property is identified by Ravalli County Tax ID #725210 and legally described as: A portion of the N½ of the SE¼ of Section 24, Township 6 North, Range 21 West of P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point that bears S.85°20’ W., 675 feet distant from the NE corner of Block 51 of Calumet Addition, thence running N.4° 33’ W., 272.8 feet, thence S.67° 37’ W., 127.7 feet, thence S.81° 12’W., 304.5 feet; thence S.4° 33’ E., 214 feet, thence N.85° 20’ E., 425 feet along the North boundary of Calumet Addition to the place of beginning. Also known as Certificate of Survey No. 542802-TR, Parcel A. Reference Document No. 543007.

The Hamilton Planning Board will hold a public hearing on this matter Monday, March 18, 2024 at 6:00 PM at City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, 2 nd Floor, Hamilton, MT. Hamilton City Council will hold a public hearing on this matter during its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM at City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, 2 nd Floor, Hamilton, MT.

The purpose of the Planning Board public hearing is to provide recommendations on the request. The purpose of the City Council Hearing is to approve, conditionally approve, or deny the request.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Detailed instructions are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by contacting mrud@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Planning Board meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at mrud@cityofhamilton.net; comments after the meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2 nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by contacting the Planning Department.

BS 2-28, 3-6-24.