Hamilton Preservation Grant Program Meeting

NOTICE OF CITY OF HAMILTON PUBLIC MEETING



The City of Hamilton will hold a public meeting on February 13, 2024 at 7:00 P.M. in City Council Chambers (223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT) for the purpose of obtaining comments regarding the environmental review record for the City’s proposed Montana Historic Preservation Grant Program project – exterior restoration of the Historic Hamilton Town Hall located at 173 South 3rd Street, Hamilton, MT. The scope of the project includes:

1.) Building masonry cleaning and restoration, 2.) Exterior wood paint finish preparation, 3.) Window removal and replacement, 4.) Remove and replace the non-historic east entrance door and sidelites with a compatible wood door pair based on historic photographs, 5.) Remove non-historic infill construction in the apparatus bay/public way between the Historic Town Hall and adjacent Historic Masonic Lodge, 6.) Remove existing non-historic hard-surface landscaping from the east and south elevations and replace with soft landscaping based on historic photographs, 7.) Remove the existing non-historic entrance stair of the east elevation and replace with historically compatible entrance stair based on historic conditions that meets building code, 8.) Remove existing failing parge coating from the rusticated dressed stone foundation and reset and repoint stone conditions.

At the public meeting the proposed project will be explained, including the purpose and proposed area of the project, activities, budget, possible sources of funding, any costs that may result for local citizens as a result of the project, and a decision will be made on the environmental assessment. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and express opinions regarding the proposed project and any environmental impacts.

Comments may be given orally at the meeting or submitted in writing before February 13, 2024 at 4:00 P.M.

Anyone wanting to review the environmental review record and project impacts or submit questions and comments should contact the Hamilton Planning Department at 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or at mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net. Copies of the draft environmental record are available at Hamilton City Hall (223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT) and will also be available at the public meeting.

BS 2-7-24.