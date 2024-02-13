Hamilton Broncs bounce Stevensville Yellowjackets

by Scott Sacry

On Tuesday, February 6th, the boys and girls basketball teams from Hamilton ventured north to face Stevensville.

In the boys game, #2 ranked (406mtsports.com) Hamilton jumped out to a 25-3 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 74-33 victory over Stevensville. Hamilton forced the young Stevi team into turnovers leading to easy baskets (and a few dunks). Hamilton shot an eye opening 76% on 2-point shots.

The Broncs were led by Canaan Magness with 22 points, 5 assists and 6 rebounds. Tyler Jette had 21 points and 4 steals, Cole Dickemore had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Jackson Jessop had 7 points, Tristan Koerner had 4 points and 6 rebounds, and Lucas Lant, Jesse Chandler and Landon Wetzel each added 3 points.

For Stevensville, Kaden Wyant had a big game with 19 points, including 5 three pointers. Kaeden Gum had 7 points and 3 assists, Jake Gavlak had 5 rebounds and 2 points, and Easton Hollis and Gage Bierer each added 2 points.

In the girls game, Stevensville got off to a great start and led 10-8 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime. But the Lady Broncs kicked it into gear after halftime, outscoring the Lady ‘Jackets 35-20 in the 2nd half to get the 50-38 victory.

For Hamilton, Taylor McCarthy had a big game with 20 points. Ashlynn McKern had 12, Lavana Wetzel had 11, Madalyn Nelson and Ayda Griffin each had 3, and Haylee McKern added 1.

For Stevensville, Haylie Tolley led the way with 10 points. Shilo McLain Lampi had 8, Addi Drye had 7, Holly St. Germain and Alexia Perez each had 4, and Cheyenne Sannar added 3.

Hamilton

The Hamilton basketball teams closed out the regular season by hosting Frenchtown on Friday, Feb. 9th in a good old fashion battle of the Broncs.

The boys game was another top-five matchup for #2 Hamilton, as Frenchtown is the 406mtsports.com #4 ranked team. But the actual game was a bit anticlimactic, as Frenchtown was without several of their best players. Hamilton took advantage of this and rolled over Frenchtown, winning 61-26. Hamilton held Frenchtown to 26% shooting while they shot 52%. Canaan Magness led with 21 points (on 10 of 12 shooting) and had 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Cole Dickemore had 11 points and 3 steals, Tyler Jette had 10 points and 5 rebounds, Tristan Koerner had 7 points and 11 rebounds, Jackson Jessop had 5 points, and Hunter Stewart added 2 points.

In the girls game, Hamilton didn’t have an answer for the #2 ranked Frenchtown girls and fell 24-53. For Hamilton, Ashlynn McKern led with 10 points, Ayda Griffin had 5, Lavana Wetzel had 4, and Taylor McCarthy added 2.

Stevensville

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the ‘Jacket boys hosted #5 Dillon and lost 29-68. For Stevensville, Jake Gavlak had a strong game with 10 points, Kaeden Gum had 6, Treyton Patzer had 4, Angus Trangmoe had 3, and Kaden Wyant, Easton Hollis and Gage Bierer each added 2. Also on Saturday, the Stevensville girls played at #4 Dillon and lost 34-68.