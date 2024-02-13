Florence’s Sutton is state wrestling champion

by Scott Sacry

One of the toughest things to do in high school sports is win an individual state championship in wrestling. Going undefeated all year and also winning a state championship is even more difficult.

This is exactly what Florence’s Hailey Sutton did this year in the girls 152 pound division. Sutton went 26-0 this season, and on Saturday, February 10th, she pinned Trinity Barrus from Custer/Hysham to claim the state title at the State Wrestling Tournament in Billings.

Montana girls wrestle in just one classification at the state tournament – there’s no AA, A, B/C – so the girls state champion is better than every high school wrestler in Montana in their weight class.

“I can’t say enough good things about Hailey,” said Florence head coach Skip Rosenthal. “She is very determined, very coachable, and she has worked super hard over the years.” Rosenthal continued, “She is the kind of wrestler that shows up early, does all the hard work, and stays late to get extra work in. It’s great to see all her hard work rewarded.”

Sutton and Barrus were the two favorites at 152, and each tore through the competition at state – both pinning every opponent they faced to reach the finals. Both were undefeated on the season entering the championship match – Sutton 25-0 and Barrus 27-0.

Something had to give.

In the final match, the two wrestled even for the first two minutes. Sutton was in the down position to start the 2nd period and was briefly in trouble as Barrus threatened to put Sutton on her back, but Sutton powered up and got to her feet, earning the escape point. Sutton then methodically worked Barrus down and got her on her back. The referee smacked the mat with 31 seconds to go in the period, and Sutton became Florence’s newest state champion wrestler.

“Hailey is a patient wrestler,” said Rosenthal. “She doesn’t make mistakes, and when she sees an opening she takes it. In that last match, she was patient and when she saw her opening she took it and finished the deal.”

“One thing to know about Hailey is that she is such a sweet person,” said Rosenthal. “She is also extremely grateful – she is one of the nicest people you’ll meet. People always say things like this, but it’s true in Hailey’s case.”

Her opponents on the mat this year might tell a different story.

State wrestling results

The All Class Montana Wrestling Tournament took place in Billings on February 9th & 10th, and all the Bitterroot Valley schools were in attendance.

Individually in Class B/C, Florence continued to impress. Hailey Sutton was the girls State Champion for 152 (see above story). Also for Florence, Arie McLaughlin capped off a great season by placing 3rd at 285. Rowan Miller placed 5th at 113, Jon Post placed 5th at 132, Max Rosenthal placed 6th at 120, Jett Murray placed 6th at 170.

Florence took 5th place in the boys Class B/C team standings. “Our plan is to build a successful program,” said Florence head coach Skip Rosenthal, “and we had a very respectable showing at state. Our seniors were outstanding leaders and we had a bunch of great young wrestlers.”

Individually in Class A, Corvallis’ Conner Jessop placed 6th at 132. Then in the boys Class A team standings, Corvallis finished 17th, Hamilton 21st, and Stevensville 23rd.