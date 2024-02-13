Florence Falcons flummox Tigers

by Scott Sacry

The basketball teams from Darby trekked north along the Bitterroot River on Friday, February 9th to face their Bitterroot neighbor Florence in a conference battle.

In the girls game, the Lady Falcons started quickly, leading 43-13 at halftime. The Lady Tigers didn’t have the firepower to keep up with Florence and fell 25-73.

For Florence, a cast of Lady Falcons scored, led by Maggie Schneiter with 18 points. Heidi Lambson had 11, Kendyl Meinhold had 10, Emory Ralston had 7, Taylor Pyette had 6, Olivia Coulter and Jaden Fisher each had 5, Alyx Monaco had 4, Kenzy Pickering had 3, and Taryn Appelhans and Shelby Crocker added 2.

In the boys game, Florence defeated Darby 75-36.

Florence

On Tuesday, February 6th, the Florence boys hosted Missoula Loyola. The Falcons kept it close in the 1st quarter, trailing 11-15, but the undefeated and #1 ranked Rams took over from that point, and Florence lost 38-70.

The Florence girls hosted #5 Missoula Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 10th. The Lady Falcons were up 20-16 after the first quarter, but couldn’t keep the lead and fell 44-66. For Florence, Kenzy Pickering and Kendyl Meinhold led with 12 points each, Emory Ralston had 7, Jaden Fisher had 6, Maggie Schneiter had 5, and Madigan Hurlburt added 2.

Darby

Darby concluded their regular season at home on Saturday, Feb. 10th where they hosted Arlee. In the girls game, the Lady Tigers ended the season on a high note, defeating the Scarlets 47-26. In the boys game, the Tigers had their hands full with the #6 ranked Warriors and lost 40-79.

More Bitterroot Results

Victor

Victor basketball ended the regular season with a bang, playing games on three straight nights against Seeley, Valley Christian and Drummond.

On Thursday, February 8th, the boys traveled to Seeley and the Pirates fell 32-58 to the Blackhawks. For Victor, Jace Martin led the way with 13 points, Josiah Berk had 7, Russell Drewien had 6, Alec Rowlan had 3, Price Johnson had 2, and Ethan Silva added 1.

Then on Friday, Victor hosted Valley Christian. In the girls game, the Lady Pirates were behind 4-10 after the first quarter, then came roaring back to get the 35-28 victory. For Victor, Nicole Bugli had a solid game with 12 points, Chloe Pollan had 8, Cyrrie Ames had 6, Desiraee Neider had 5, Whitney Bugli had 3, and Sadie Allred added 1. In the boys game, the Pirates lost 34-61.

Finally on Saturday, Victor hosted Drummond. In the boys game, the Pirates had their hands full with the #8 Trojans. The Pirates fell behind early and were never able to get back into the game and lost 24-58. For Victor, Josiah Berk led with 8 points, Alec Rowlan and Russell Drewien each had 4, and Henrique Nunes and Jace Martin each added 2. In the girls game, the Lady Pirates lost 13-46.

Corvallis

On Saturday, February 10th, the Corvallis basketball teams finished their regular season against Butte Central. In the boys game, the Blue Devils hosted the #3 Maroons and lost 56-78. The Lady Blue Devils traveled to Butte and won 37-26.

On Tuesday, February 6th, the Corvallis basketball teams played Frenchtown. The boys traveled to Frenchtown to face the #4 ranked Broncs and fell 51-78. The girls hosted the #2 ranked Lady Broncs and lost 33-58.