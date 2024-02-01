Fish and wildlife group fosters future conservationists

by John Dowd

Every year, the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association works to affect conservation in the Bitterroot through various projects and programs. One such program is their scholarship program, which awards three winners who display an interest in pursuing fields related to conservation, wild land ethics or natural sciences.

For 2023, one of the winners to receive a check was Savannah Deuter, who graduated high school in May of 2023. She has so far completed a semester of college and submitted her transcript providing proof of completing associated courses. These are two of several criteria applicants must meet to be eligible for a scholarship.

Another of these requirements is that each applicant submit a 500-word essay discussing the role hunting plays as a tool for wildlife management. The essays are meant to demonstrate that the applicants understand some of the more subtle ways the public can participate in real conservation. In her essay, Deuter wrote that it brings a community together on the issue of conservation, funds programs of conservation and creates an avenue for wildland advocacy.

Deuter found out about the scholarship through competitive archery. She came in second place in the state and went on to compete in nationals. Throughout that process, she was able to meet with members and learn about the programs sponsored by the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association. One of these was their scholarship program.

Deuter is currently taking courses for a degree in parks and recreation with a minor in business. However, she is not sure if she will continue on that degree course, or if she would like to pursue a different, but related, field concerning the outdoors and wildlife. “I want to be able to maintain those wild places for future generations, for my generation and for my future kids,” said Deuter.

Her goal is to graduate with no college debt, and this scholarship will help her towards that goal. She wanted to express a huge thank you to the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association for awarding her the scholarship and for many of the other things that the organization does. “I’m super appreciative! It’s nice to have people in the community support you in something you are passionate about,” said Deuter.

According to organization member, Fred Upchurch, the goal of the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association is to spread support of wildlife and conservation, not just in Ravalli County, but in general. Helping youth pursue these careers can allow the organization to effect this change on future generations and help continue positive wildland and wildlife habitat conservation. When speaking on Deuter, Upchurch commented, “This girl’s heart is where our heart is.”

Deuter received one of three $1000 scholarships the organization gives out every year. However, Upchurch was excited to announce that for 2024 graduates, that amount has risen to $2,500 per scholarship. Upchurch wanted to recognize the other two winners of the scholarships, Cole Kimzey and Sofia Lawanski.

Those interested in applying for the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association Scholarships can reach out to the organization by emailing linda5117@msn.com, or by calling Upchurch at (406) 369-1150. They can also learn more about the organization by visiting the website, www.rcfwa.org