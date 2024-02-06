AARP’s free tax help program for anyone

by John Dowd

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is the largest non-profit volunteer tax aid program in the United States. It operates all across the country, and has helped over 78 million taxpayers file their taxes, at no cost to them. The tax aid program is funded and operated by the AARP Foundation, whose specific goal is to help low income, older Americans. However, all generations can benefit from the tax program.

Dora Tate, site coordinator for the Stevensville location of the tax aid program, has done tax return preparation work with the AARP for 14 years. According to Tate, there are no age limitations or prerequisites to get help from the program. The only hitch is that those going through the AARP program in Montana must be Montana residents.

The program certifies volunteers in tax work. Tate said that the certification process can include some “rigorous training,” especially for those unfamiliar with doing tax work. Using this training, these aides work to help people of all ages prepare their tax returns, completely for free.

The program draws a lot of repeat clientele, according to Tate. A couple of years ago, this was a problem for the local program, because they were unable to open in 2022. Since then, they have been trying to rebuild their clientele base, and to get the word out that they are once again providing services.

There are similar offices in both Hamilton and Missoula. The Stevensville location operates out of the Stevensville senior center. The Hamilton office is also run out of a senior center, but in Hamilton.

Tate stressed the importance that all the people that work for the program are volunteers and do it because, “It’s just so dang rewarding.” Tate said she sees the gratitude in many of their visitors. “99% of the people are just so thankful,” said Tate. Sometimes, the process can be complicated, and Tate believes their services can be a real blessing to many people. For her, it also “challenges” her brain, as she has always had an affinity for numbers. The program has allowed her to use this skill to aid others in the important task of filing annual tax returns.

Tate also regards the team she works with in Stevensville highly, saying they have a lot of fun together. According to Tate, they had a good group, and “do good work.” In fact, last year they did not have any filings rejected and sent back. Working to process and then review each filing, the team is always double checking to make sure there have been no mistakes.

The volunteers also advise visitors of what to do in various tax situations. One such circumstance Tate described is where community members come in and ask if they should even file their taxes, based on the fact that they do not make enough, and are eligible to abstain. Tate often advises these people to file anyway, as it helps spot people who may have had their social security or identity stolen, and may not even know it.

Though the volunteers with the program can do a lot of different types of filing for various situations, Tate noted how important it is for the clients to make sure they have everything in order when they show up to their appointment.

“We’re here to help you do your taxes, but in the end it is still your responsibility,” advises Tate.

The program will often reach out and try to help clients be prepared beforehand. However, they do not want visitors bringing in a year’s worth of receipts, or coming without key information such as a current photo ID, a social security card and more.

Visitations are by appointment only, and interested persons can call the Stevensville number, (406) 201-5734. There, they can leave a message and will be contacted to set up an appointment.

Each appointment lasts around 45 minutes, and the Stevensville location tries to crank out at least 12 appointments per day, and up to 25 per week. This is a feat, as the program only operates Tuesday, and Thursday afternoons. The program will be hosting appointments through April 11, just before the tax filing deadline. They stop early, just in case there are any rejections, giving them time to address any problems.

The program is also always looking for more volunteers. Those inquiries can also go through the provided number.

More information about the AARP Foundation and its tax-aide program can be found at aarp.org. There, interested parties can also find information about how to come prepared to their appointment.