PUBLIC NOTICE

The Whittecar Rifle & Pistol Range will hold their Annual Range Member meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The January meeting was cancelled due to extreme weather. The meeting location is at the Range classroom at the Range facility. The election for Board of Directors will be conducted. You must be a member in good standing and present your membership card in order to cast your vote.

BS 1-31, 2-7-24.