PUBLIC NOTICE

Victor Sewer District monthly board meeting will be held at 5:00pm on January 31st. Regular Meetings of the Victor Sewer Board are held at 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of every month at the Victor Sewer District Office located at 114 Martinelli Rd, Victor, MT. Agendas for the meetings are posted at the Victor Post Office. All meetings of the Board are open to the public.

BS 1-31-24.