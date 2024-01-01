The Future of Ag in Florence School

by Dawn Monroe

Two years ago, Florence High School and Middle School launched a chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA). 35 students participate in the program to build comprehensive knowledge of agriculture and to prepare students for careers in, or related to, agriculture. FFA chapters also emphasize developing leadership skills and commitment to community service, not just during high school, but throughout one’s life.

When Scott Simmons, a science and agricultural education teacher, joined the Florence Carlton teaching staff, students found the sponsor needed to form their FFA chapter. Prior to becoming a chapter, Simmons held informal meetings to ensure the interest and commitment was present to support chapter responsibilities and activities.

Since the chapter began, FFA students have engaged in projects, fundraising and soaking up information related to agriculture. One project is building a large greenhouse on school property. Currently, posts are anchored into the ground. To raise funds, wooden saddle racks, capable of holding the heaviest saddles, were built by the students and are for sale. FFA officers, President Autumn Sutton, Vice-President Ian Miller, Reporter Teagan Carter, Secretary Brooklyn Olivira and member Ellie Hill, discussed the need for FFA in schools. The team made lively statements sharing that agriculture is a complicated sector of the economy and spans many things like veterinarian science, biology, agronomy, water conservation and field management. These areas, according to the students, are critical to the future of agriculture in our state. Miller stated the average age of a Montana farmer is over 55 years old. People his age need to prepare to fill the void as today’s farmers leave farming. The group also pointed out the many challenges farmers today face; pressure to sell land to developers, declining meat prices in cattle and sheep but increasing costs to raise livestock, the cost of equipment and weather unpredictability. Farmers today and tomorrow, according to the group, need to be knowledgeable in multiple sciences to be successful.

Raising money for the new chapter was necessary to fund projects and travel to events. On April 14, the chapter held a “labor” auction with FFA members available for six to eight hours of work. A silent auction was held with a variety of items the students had made including wooden and metal boot jacks. Auction proceeds covered the Florence FFA team’s trip to 2023 FFA Ag Expo, referred to as John Deere Days, held in Bozeman. The Expo is packed with competitions and workshops. The three days, Nov. 16 -18, found students testing their skills and exploring topics from food science to mechanical systems.

Florence FFA members shared reasons they believe FFA is important to their futures. Hill said, “Ag classes are science classes.” Hill has an interest in veterinary science. Carter said, “FFA helps you to become the person you want to be, to shape your future.” Miller mentioned that skills, like project management with the greenhouse, develops leadership capabilities to plan, budget, make materials lists and then do actual carpentry and mechanics. The students stated that FFA helps students gain confidence in public speaking and FFA builds decision making skills to make positive choices. They expressed appreciation for Mr. Simmons’ support and encouragement. Sutton said, “He is passionate about agriculture and FFA.”

FFA is rewarding and fun, according to Sutton. She spoke of the fun she had, along with Carter and Hill, painting their horses in FFA colors and carrying the American flag on horseback before Florence football team’s championship game.

Goals for FFA team members are to finish the greenhouse, improve knowledge about livestock evaluation and agriculture management, continue to grow leadership skills and find ways to connect to the community. They will also be holding another auction with more items in spring 2024.

According to Jim Rose, State Advisor for Montana FFA Association, about 15 new chapters formed over the last five years with a participation of just under 7,000 students.

For more information on purchasing a furniture-quality saddle rack, contact Autumn at (406)239-5533. The price is $150. To contact Simmons phone (406)273-6301. The website for Montana FFA is https://montanaffa.org.

