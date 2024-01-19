Stevensville’s St. Germain to play soccer for Providence

by Scott Sacry

Stevensville senior soccer standout Holly St. Germain has signed with the University of Providence to play Soccer next year. St. Germain was a four year starter on Stevensville’s soccer team and was an All State selection this year for the Lady ‘Jackets. She also plays on the basketball team.

Academics was a big part of St. Germain’s decision. “I really liked how they put education first,” said St. Germain, “They made me feel like my education was the most important thing, then as a bonus I get to have fun playing soccer.” St. Germain continued, “I stayed with the team for a night and everyone was so welcoming, and they were a close knit group and I felt really comfortable.” St. Germain plans on studying Health Science at Providence. Holly is the daughter of Eric and Felicia St. Germain of Stevensville.

The University of Providence is a private university located in Great Falls, Montana with an enrollment of 1,100. The Argos are an NAIA affiliated school, and for most sports they compete in the Frontier Conference, but in soccer they are part of the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).