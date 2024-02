LEGAL NOTICE

Stevensville School District has disposal items available for bid. If you have questions about the items available, please contact Greg at 406-777-5481×3352 or Kaleb at 406-777-5481×3351. Sealed bids will be accepted in the District Office until 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 14, 2023. Please make sure and provide contact information with your bid(s).

BS 1-31-24.