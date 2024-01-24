Sapphire Lutheran Homes to host Valentine’s Day dinner

Sapphire Lutheran Homes is once again hosting the Valentine’s Day Double Date Dinner. It will be an evening of fine dining, and famous duet love songs performed by professional musicians, Joshua Jones and Andrea Martinez.

Joshua Jones began playing piano at a young age before expanding to drums, touring with adult jazz bands throughout his childhood. He moved to guitar and fronted an original touring rock act as the guitarist, lead singer, and songwriter, winning numerous battle of the bands and guitar competitions. He has been touring the world for the last decade doing various tribute acts such as Paul McCartney, Elton John and his personal favorite, Sting in The Police Academy.

Andrea Esperanza Martinez began singing at a young age in the family band alongside her father, brother and sister. She completed her education at the prestigious AMDA (College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts) in Los Angeles, where she honed her singing, acting, and dancing skills. Andrea has been featured in several television shows on VH1, TruTV, Estrella TV and Telemundo, and has had acting roles in films, music videos, and commercials. She is currently the lead singer of the world famous No Doubt/Gwen Stefani tribute, No Duh.

Once Joshua and Andrea began dating, they realized they could bring their talent, passion and experience together to create a show that celebrates the greatest love songs and duets. You’ll hear many of your favorite love songs from multiple decades, as well as love songs from Disney and Broadway musicals. Come celebrate Valentine’s Day with Endless Love!

The menu will include your choice of meat lasagna, chicken parmesan, shrimp alfredo, eggplant parmesan. The meals will include a salad, breadsticks and Italian vegetables. dessert will be tiramisu and beer and wine is included in your ticket price of $150 for two people.

Dominic Farrenkopf, Associate Administrator, explained the concept of the dinner. “The hope is that couples would purchase a pair of tickets for themselves and have another couple they are friends with purchase tickets as well. Then they would sit at the same table together. If people don’t have a double date, that’s fine, they can still buy a pair of tickets and they will be seated at a table with another pair of guests.”

This dinner will serve as a fundraiser for Sapphire Lutheran Homes, a nonprofit retirement center in Hamilton. The proceeds will go towards helping the residents.

“We have a very vibrant activity department that attempts to provide engaging activities”, said Farrenkopf. “The money raised at this event will go into our activity fund to continue our efforts of giving our residents the best lives possible. As a mission driven organization, we truly love our residents and feel the community does too. This is a great way for people to get together, celebrate their love for each other, and give back to the community in which we live.”

The dinner will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:00 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased by calling Sapphire Lutheran Homes at (406) 363-2800. Seating is limited, so Farrenkopf recommends interested parties purchase their tickets early.