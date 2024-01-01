Response to Walker

by Linda Stopher, Stevensville

For the first time in the 18 years that I have lived in the Bitterroot, I find myself awestruck at the letter titled “Spoken Words” in the Dec. 20th Star with Will Walker’s thrashing of Jerry Esmay directed toward Jerry’s December 6th article titled “Speak Out.”

I have always lauded the Bitterroot Star (in my mind) for their acceptance of free speech and printing a variety of pro and con articles in their newspaper (and their great coverage of local news).

People who know Jerry Esmay on a personal basis respect him for his patriotism, helping our youth (partly in our local American Legion), his veteran status (having served in our military and doing his part to protect our country and our freedoms), and his methods of educating our citizens on not repeating our country’s past experiences with Nazi-ism (WWI and WWII), which is what I believe Jerry’s December 6th article was all about. AND I believe there are many people in the Bitterroot Valley and our great state that feel the same way.

Will Walker’s statements just prove he doesn’t understand our country’s past history and what’s needed to protect our freedoms in today’s world. American’s need to review our country’s history and STAND TALL and do what’s needed to ensure our citizens (and your families) are protected and allowed their freedoms.

I laud Jerry Esmay for his continued efforts to educate the Bitterroot population and pray our citizens are doing their part to ensure past history doesn’t repeat itself. And, I laud the Bitterroot Star for their continued dedication to ensuring EVERYONE’S freedoms are expressed and available to all, so people can make their own opinions.