Notice to Creditors – Cooper

John S. Masar
LionWood Law PLLC
115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103
Stevensville, MT 59870
(406) 625-2682
jmasar@lionwoodlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: KIYOKO Y. COOPER, Deceased.
Probate No.: DP-23-143
Dept. No.: 2
Jennifer B. Lint
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above·named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to JON COOPER, the Personal
Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o LionWood Law PLLC, 115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 21st day of December, 2023.
/s/ Jon Cooper
Personal Representative
c/o LionWood Law PLLC
115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103
Stevensville, MT 59870
LionWood Law PLLC
/s/ John S. Masar
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 1-3, 1-10, 1-17-24.
Leave a Reply