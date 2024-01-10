Michalson lacks knowledge of town laws

by Susan Devlin, Stevensville

I was quite concerned reading last week’s Star regarding statements made by Mayor Michalson.

Stevensville Town Hall has been closed off and on for the last two weeks.

According to MCA 7-4-102 Office Hour: Unless otherwise provided by law, each officer shall keep the officer’s office open for the transaction of business during the office hours determined by the governing body by resolution after a public hearing and only if consented to by any affected by any elected county officer each day except Saturdays and legal holidays.

(Michalson was voted to be mayor by the town council “because he knows the laws and regulations… he has experience.” The other candidate did not have any experience. Hmmm)

Part XIV: Town Council Procedures for Filling a Vacancy in an Eelected Town Office:

All vacancies within the Town of Stevensville shall be filled in accordance with 7-4-4112 MCA Filling a Vacancy and 2-118 SMC.

Section 2: Pending an election and qualification, the council shall appoint a person within 30 days of the vacancy and hold the office until a successor is elected and qualified.

Section 3: As soon as the mayor or town council president (Cindy Brown-Crews) becomes aware of a vacancy in an elected town office, or as soon as the mayor or town council president receives official notice that an elected town office will become vacant at a specified date (when Michalson was sworn in as mayor) in the future, the mayor or town council president shall make arrangements with the town clerk to publicly announce the vacancy using the same manner of advertising as when publicizing a public meeting and the town website.

Nothing has been posted on the opening for a utilities clerk.

Michalson says the town will put out information for both these positions in the next couple months. However, the council vacancy ad was running in the Star when he said that.

This is shameful. He is not aware of the laws or doesn’t care, and doesn’t seem to know what’s actually going on. Either way he’s in violation of State and Town laws.