Maybe commissioners should consider some actual fire prevention rules

by Michael Howell

Work on establishing a boundary for the county’s Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) to be used in forming the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) has been in the works for a long time. Starting with a definition and guidelines associated with the Healthy Forest Restoration Act (HFRA), a Core Team advising the Board of County Commissioners expanded on the border line recommended by HFRA guidelines which was about a quarter mile from structures and infrastructure, to include almost the entire managed area of the forest on the west side of the valley up to the wilderness boundary. They did this using the Forest Service criteria of Hazardous Fire Fuels. They set the boundary on the east side of the valley using an elevation line that they believe roughly corresponded to a criteria based on “vegetation.” This placed pretty much the entire county (outside designated wilderness to the west and high mountain forest on the east) within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI).

Following a court case in Carbon County in which the court ruled against a CWPP that pretty much blanketed that county, the Core Team pulled back the WUI boundary on the Bitterroot National Forest on the west side to about a mile from the private land along the forest border (not quite the HFRA recommendation but close) and made the vegetative designation on the east side a hard line based on elevation to make the map “repeatable.”

This was the map and the document that the Core Team found acceptable, and that the public commented upon. But at a meeting on December 18, BNF District Ranger Steve Brown presented some new information that inspired the County Commissioners to reconsider the draft WUI. The map depicts a modeled projection of fire risks to structures, infrastructure and habitat by fires on the forest that might not be extinguished on initial attack. It shows graduated areas of fire risk in percentages of the chance of ignition due to the spreading of the fire under various weather conditions. The commissioners agreed that the draft WUI border should be enlarged to conform to the area of 50% or greater chance of ignition on the new map. They are now considering incorporation of this new boundary map and an accompanying narrative change into the draft plan.

A member of the Core Team who was present at the meeting succeeded in getting the commissioners to give the Core Team a chance to review this proposal before putting it out for public review. His reason being that it is an “unprecedented” use of modeling in the process and is not based on HFRA guidance and criteria.

I believe this is a legitimate concern. The HFRA guidelines are based on criteria aimed at reducing potential damage to structures and infrastructure that were developed based on extensive research and intensive research on actual wildfire behavior which emphasizes the importance and effectiveness of protecting the Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) and recognizes the relative ineffectiveness of fuels reduction more than a quarter mile into the forest from existing structures. In fact, the research shows that removal of trees and understory in the forest can actually increase the chances of fire reaching those structures.

This data is based on extensive analysis of actual wildfires around the state and the nation and includes an intensive analysis of the Roaring Lion Fire here in the Bitterroot combined with laboratory studies conducted by the Fire Lab in Missoula. All this data based on actual fires indicates that the HFRA guidelines extending a quarter mile into the forest are an effective and efficient way to protect structures and infrastructure.

The fire modeling recently submitted by the Forest Service, on the other hand, is not based on actual data. It is based on hypothetical conditions running the gamut from wind events blowing away from any structures (I presume) to the most extreme wind events driving them into structures. Doesn’t that mean that the predictions are based on unknown weather conditions that may not ever occur at any given spot?

Most importantly perhaps, it begins with the assumption that these fires have already escaped initial attack. This means that we are already considering fires that have a very low percentage chance of ever occurring. Very few of all the fires on the forest escape initial attack. If we consider the percentage chance of a fire actually escaping initial attack, it puts the 50% to 60% chance of it running off under some extreme conditions to ignite a structure in a different light.

I think it makes more sense to base the WUI on data collected from actual fires, even one of the most destructive local fires in our history, rather than to base it on a failure of effective response combined with a bunch of hypothetical weather events that may never happen at most of the points of projection. That is a WUI based on the study of real fires and real consequences rather than one based on hypothetical weather forecasts and their effects upon fires that have little chance of escaping to begin with.

We are not ever going to fire-proof the Bitterroot Valley. But we can implement the best protection possible which the science shows unequivocally to be cleaning up the Home Ignition Zone. The best approach might be a plan that includes the County Commissioners actually enacting a Fire Prevention Zone along the border of the National Forest in which all new construction is required to follow the guidelines for fire prevention within the Home Ignition Zone.