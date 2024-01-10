History repeating

by Archie L Thomas & Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

The Republican party of Lincoln is dead. If you vote Republican, Democrat, view yourself as an independent, think our system of government doesn’t work or works at present and/or believe Trump and the local John Birch Society/ Republican party is the answer, we encourage you to read this “Letter to America” and the related reference links.

December 29,2023, Heather Cox Richardson https://open.substack.com/pub/heathercoxrichardson/p/december-29-2023?r=k5rbm&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

History has a way of repeating itself, in this repetition they call themselves Republicans, prior to the Civil War they called themselves Democrats when the party of Lincoln was born.