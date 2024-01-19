Falcons whip Wardens

by Scott Sacry

Florence was able to get a game in the books before everything was canceled because of the cold last weekend. On Thursday, Jan. 11th the Florence girls and boys hosted Deer Lodge and both teams routed the visiting Wardens.

The Florence girls won 60-27. The first half was fairly even as Florence held a 21-16 lead, then the Lady Falcons exploded in the second half, outscoring the Lady Wardens 39-11 in the final two frames. Florence’s Taylor Pyette led the way with 13 points, Emory Ralston and Kenzy Pickering each had 10, Heidi Lambson had 8, Maggie Schneiter had 7, Kendyl Meinhold had 4, and Shelby Crocker, Madigan Hurlburt, Olivia Coulter and Taryn Appelhans each added 2.

Florence dominated in the boys game as well. They were up 35-23 at halftime and outscored Deer Lodge 20-9 in the 4th quarter to earn the 70-46 victory. For Florence, Trapper Oster led the scoring with 16 points, Bridger Alexander had 14, Tyler Abbott had 13, Brody Duchien had 9, Quintan Monaco had 8, Jake Schneiter had 7, Caleb Katen had 2, and Levi Winters added 1.