Corvallis Blue Devils defeat Stevensville Yellowjackets 

by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis girls and boys basketball teams ventured north on Thursday, Jan. 18th to face Stevensville. The boys started the action and the veteran Blue Devils were too much for the young Stevenville team. Corvallis led 48-4 at halftime and won 68-14.

For Corvallis, Derek Criddle led with 19 points, Ryan Hutchison and Aydan Mayn each had 11, Dillen Potter and Camron Dela Rosa each had 7, Bennett Boelman had 3, and Logan Avery, Cameron Whiteley and Taylor Brothers each added 2.

For Stevensville, Kaden Wyant led with 8 points, Jake Gavlak had 4, and Gage Bierer added 2.

The girls game was a competitive contest that came down to the final possession. Corvallis held a 34-29 lead with 18 seconds left, then Stevensville’s Shilo Lampi hit a turnaround shot to cut the lead to 31-34. Stevensville stole the ball and Lampi hit a deep two-pointer to cut Corvallis’ lead to 34-33. The Lady ‘Jackets comeback fell short as Corvallis was able to inbound the ball and run out the clock and Corvallis won 34-33.

The Stevensville girls and boys hosted Dillon on Saturday, Jan. 20th. The Stevensville girls lost 23-69, and the Stevensville boys lost 30-70. For the Stevensville boys, Jake Gavlak led the scoring with 12 points, Kaeden Gum had 8, and Kaden Wyant and Easton Hollis each added 5.