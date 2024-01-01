Bitterroot skiers can watch a movie, waiting for snow

by Nathan Boddy

Skiers in the Bitterroot are watching the sky and waiting for more snow. And, while the winter sports season may have gotten off to a slow start, one ski patroller at Lost Trail was recently overheard saying that he and his crew had done the appropriate snow dance, and expectations were high. A ceremonial snow dance is one way to keep the metaphorical fingers crossed, and yet another way skiers can summon the snow is by calling it forth through the big screen. Luckily, for valley residents, just such an opportunity is coming on January 5th.

Heather Menning, a long time skier and Hamilton resident, has spearheaded a showing of the Matchstick Productions film, “Land Of Giants,” for Friday, January 5th at the Rocky Mountain Grange just south of Hamilton. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will include a mix and mingle, a raffle, and of course, the showing of the film itself.

Matchstick Productions touts the film as a presentation of, “the most mind-melting moments in skiing,” and “a way to appreciate the sheer beauty and power of the mountains themselves. Captured with revolutionary cinematography combined with genre bending music, it’s a film that will leave you awestruck, inspired, and humbled.”

Menning, a life-long skier who grew up on the slopes, says that she’d often hoped to find a nearby ski film, but with nothing in the immediate vicinity, decided to bring a film in herself. Like many skiers, she sees the opportunity to view a ski film as a critical part of getting oneself stoked for the season.

“I’m waiting for the snow to fall,” she said, adding that she is hoping that other like-minded people would love to see just such a film as well.

A traditional start to many people’s ski season has for years been the viewing of an annual ski film, and perhaps no name in the ski film industry is bigger than that of Warren Miller. Miller, who died in 2018, produced hundreds of films with names such as, “No Boundaries,” “Winter Fever,” and “Steep and Deep.” The process began with Miller filming himself and buddies for critique in the years immediately following World War II, but ended up with the creation of an entire genre. His humor and matter-of-fact voice-overs lent a particular flavor to each film, and were just as likely to entertain as inspire. Astoundingly, Miller released a ski film every year between 1950 and 2004, giving rise to an annual tradition of skiers gathering together to celebrate the sport they love.

Menning understands the community value of watching a ski film with others.

“It’s really about the community and to engage like-minded people,” she said. “Ski films are a way to be humbled, and to be inspired to do the things that we already enjoy. It’s also a way to connect with other people that enjoy the same thing.”

Menning said that she is particularly excited about this film, since it somewhat reverses a trend that she’s seen in ski films in recent years. “This one is getting back to old-school movies where it’s a lot more about skiing big powder, big lines and the focus of this is actually on the mountain as opposed to the individuals who are doing the skiing.”

But, unlike many old-school films, the cinematography available for filmmakers nowadays would undoubtedly make Warren Miller drool. For anyone who loves the weightless sensation of flying through untouched powder, movie shots like these are sure to produce cheers from a receptive audience.

Menning hopes that a ski film can become an annual event in Hamilton. Thus far, the response has been positive, with businesses helping load up the raffle items. Already she has received items from Lost Trail, LMNT, Rig Strips, Gull Ski, Bitterroot Brewing, Busy Bee Metalworks and Aspen Leaf yoga. Additionally, there will be beer and food available on site.

To purchase tickets and view the film trailer, visit the event site at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/matchstick-productions-land-of-giants-ski-film-tickets-774597240197?aff=oddtdtcreator

Those interested in donating to or volunteering for the event may still find a chance by calling Heather Menning at: (406) 381-4026.