1 Hamilton boys remain undefeated

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton boys are the 406mtsports.com #1 ranked Class A team, and are 11-0 with wins over Stevensville and Frenchtown last week. The Southwest A is stacked at the top this year for the boys. Besides Hamilton, the teams from Dillon, Butte Central, Corvallis and Frenchtown can beat anyone on any given night.

Hamilton went to Frenchtown on Friday, Jan. 19th in the battle of the Broncs. In a competitive game, Hamilton came away with the 62-57 victory. The game was close throughout, with multiple ties and lead changes. Frenchtown led 18-13 after one quarter and 29-30 at halftime. The back and forth game seemed destined to come down to a few possessions in the 4th quarter, and that’s what happened.

With two minutes left in the game the score was tied 53-53. Two big plays helped Hamilton down the stretch. First was a three-point play by Canaan Magness with just under 2 minutes left, which gave Hamilton a 56-53 lead. The second was a Tyler Jette three-point play moments later to extend Hamilton’s lead to 61-55. Hamilton then held on down the stretch to get the 62-57 victory.

For Hamilton, Canaan Magness had a monster game, scoring 28 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Magness shot 66% from the field including going an efficient 11-13 (84%) on two point shots. Jackson Jessop had a solid game, scoring 17 points including going 3 for 3 on three point shots, he also led the team with 3 steals. Cole Dickemore had 9 points and 7 rebounds, Tyler Jette had 7 points, and Tristan Koerner had 1 point, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Broncs best Stevensville

On Tuesday, Jan.16th, the Hamilton boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Stevensville where both Broncs teams defeated the hosting ‘Jackets.

In the boys game, the #1 Broncs made quick work of the young Stevensville team, as they raced out to a 45-10 halftime lead and sailed to the 63-30 victory.

For Hamilton, Cole Dickemore led the scoring with 12 points, Canaan Magness and Tyler Jette each had 10, Tristan Koerner had 8, Jackson Jessop had 7, Jesse Villigan and Lucas Lant each had 6, and Hunter Stewart and Landon Wetzel each had 2.

For Stevensville, Kaden Wyant led with 8 points, Gage Bierer had 6, Jake Gavlak had 5, Treyton Patzer had 4, and Kolton Kauffman, Kaeden Gum and Easton Hollis each had 2.

It was more of the same in the girls game,, as the Lady Broncs led 29-7 at halftime and cruised to the 56-27 victory. For Hamilton, Taylor McCarthy and Ashlynn McKern led with 17 points each, Lavana Wetzel had 6, Meryn Leonardi had 5, Tricia Wilson had 4, Madalyn Nelson had 3, and Haylee McKern and Ayda Griffin each added 2.

For Stevensville, Alexia Perez had 8, Holly St. Germain and Cheyenne Sannar each had 5, and Haylie Tolley added 2.

The Hamilton girls went to #3 Frenchtown on Friday, Jan. 19th and lost 30-69.