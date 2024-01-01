1 Broncs bounce #3 Beavers

by Scott Sacry

The undefeated Hamilton boys basketball team was recently named the #1 ranked Class A team by 406mtsports.com – previous #1 Frenchtown lost last week to #3 Dillon and #2 Butte Central. Hamilton had a chance to prove this ranking on Thursday, Jan 11th as they hosted #3 Dillon.

And prove it they did.

Hamilton played one of their best quarters of the year in the first quarter, hitting seven three pointers and scoring 33 points to Dillon’s 7. Early in the second quarter they led by 31 points. That’s not a type-o, they led Dillon 38-7. All five Hamilton starters can make three pointers and when they are hot, like in this game, they will be tough to beat.

But Dillon is a strong team, and they clawed back into the game. Dillon rallied to cut Hamilton’s lead to 41-20 going into halftime. After an even third quarter, Dillon made another push, and with three minutes left in the 4th quarter, Hamilton’s lead was cut to 65-53. The Broncs steadied the ship and, in the end, won comfortably, 70-55.

Hamilton had a balanced attack. Canaan Magness had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Cole Dickemore had 17 points and 5 rebounds, Tyler Jette had 14 points, Tristan Koerner had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jackson Jessop had 6 points, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Their showdown with #2 Butte Central will have to wait, as their Saturday game was canceled due to the cold weather.

The Hamilton girls also hosted Dillon on Thursday and they lost 22-59. The tough Dillon squad was fresh off a 10-point victory over then undefeated Frenchtown. In this game, Hamilton fell behind early, trailing 10-28 at halftime, and they weren’t able to make a comeback. Hamilton’s Madalyn Nelson led with 9 points, Ashlynn McKern had 4, Ayda Griffin and Haylee McKern each had 3, Tricia Wilson had 2, and Taylor McCarthy added 1.