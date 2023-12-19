Wrestling – Corvallis wins Glyn Brawley Classic

by Scott Sacry

On Saturday, Dec. 16th, Corvallis hosted eight teams in the Glyn Brawley Classic, including the teams from Darby, Hamilton, Stevensville, and Corvallis. In the team standings, Corvallis took 1st place, Hamilton took 2nd, Stevensville took 4th, and Darby finished in 8th.

The following are the individual results for Bitterroot Valley wrestlers from each weight class:

103 1st Place – Chase Davis of Corvallis, 2nd Place – Shane Spencer of Corvallis;

113 1st Place – Colt Yocum of Hamilton; 120 3rd Place – Quinn Wissenbach of Corvallis;

126 1st Place – Sean Davis of Corvallis, 3rd Place – Camron Beall of Hamilton;

132 2nd Place – Conner Jessop of Corvallis; 138 1st Place – Ben White of Corvallis, 2nd Place – Luke Nuttall of Corvallis, 3rd Place – Malachi Jackson of Hamilton, 4th Place – Rogan Sutherland of Corvallis; 145 1st Place – Gunnar Larson of Stevensville, 4th Place – Kade Bowles of Corvallis; 152 1st Place – Matthew Liedtka of Stevensville, 3rd Place – Noah Burns of Hamilton, 4th Place – Wyatt Manning of Hamilton; 160 1st Place – Aiden Spencer of Corvallis, 2nd Place – Cody Umland of Stevensville, 4th Place – Caden Gardner of Corvallis; 170 1st Place – Elliott Darnall of Stevensville, 3rd Place – Cayde Olsen of Corvallis, 4th Place – Jake Nyholm of Stevensville; 182 1st Place – Clayton Beall of Hamilton, 2nd Place – Colton Snyder of Corvallis, 4th Place – Joey Wheeler of Stevensville; 205 1st Place – Noah Guisinger of Hamilton, 3rd Place – Maurice Craun of Corvallis, 4th Place – Everett Stumpf of Hamilton; 285 1st Place – Shannon Stuart of Darby, 2nd Place – Zachary Sannar of Stevensville, 3rd Place – Blaine Wallace of Corvallis, 4th Place – Tyler Conklin of Stevensville.

Florence thrives at Buzz Lucy

The girls and boys wrestling teams from Florence traveled to Eureka on Saturday, Dec 16th to compete in the Buzz Lucy tournament. In the team standing, the Florence boys took 3rd, while the Florence girls took 4th.

Individually for the Florence girls, Malorey Lawrence placed 1st at 132, and Hailey Sutton placed 1st at 165.

Individually for the Florence Boys, Jon Post placed 1st at 132, Jett Murray placed 1st at 170, Max Rosenthal placed 2nd at 120, Seth Wilson placed 3rd at 145, Gabriel Hartsell-Miller placed 3rd at 205, Arie McLaughlin placed 3rd at 285, and Landon Serevaag placed 4th at 113.

CMR Girls Holiday Classic

The Hamilton and Corvallis girls wrestling teams traveled to Great Falls for the CMR Girls Holiday Classic on Dec. 15th & 16th. This was a huge tournament with over 50 high schools competing. In the teams standings, Corvallis finished in 13th place, while Hamilton finished 46th.

Individually, two girls from the Bitterroot Valley placed, which is impressive considering the size and strength of the field. Kaelynn Vanderpool of Corvallis placed 3rd at 107 and Jocelyn Covington of Corvallis placed 7th at 126.