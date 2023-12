Western A Football All-State, All-Conference honors

by Scott Sacry

Football players from Bitterroot Valley schools were well represented in the Western A All-Conference and All-State teams. This was to be expected as both Corvallis and Hamilton made it to the playoffs – Hamilton losing in the quarterfinals and Corvallis losing in the semifinals.

The following players earned All-State honors:

Andrew Burrows, OL/DL, Sr., Hamilton; Hunter Stewart, WR/LB, Sr., Hamilton; Isaac Stoker, OL/DL, Sr., Corvallis; Lucas Lant, TE/LB, Sr., Hamilton; Cameron Whiteley, DB, Sr., Corvallis; Dillen Potter, WR, Sr., Corvallis; Drew Lewis, DL, Jr., Corvallis; Gideon Boswell, DB, Jr., Corvallis; Hunter Goodman, OL, Sr., Corvallis; Levi Reynoso, LB, Sr., Corvallis; Logan Avery, RB, Jr., Corvallis;.

1st Team All-Conference Offense:

Isaac Stoker, G, Corvallis; Andrew Burrows, T, Hamilton; Lucas Lant, WR/TE, Hamilton; Hunter Stewart, WR/TE, Hamilton; Dillen Potter, WR/TE, Corvallis; Logan Avery, RB, Corvallis.

2nd Team All-Conference Offense:

Aydan Mayn, QB, Corvallis; Gideon Boswell, WR/TE, Corvallis; Gunnar Larson, RB, Stevensville; Andrew Frederick, RB, Hamilton.

Honorable Mention Offense:

Trevor Lewis, G, Sr., Hamilton; Danner Therrien, T, Corvallis; Tas Smith, T, Corvallis; Tyson Bauder, QB, Hamilton.

Defensive MVP for the Conference:

Andrew Burrows, Hamilton.

1st Team All-Conference Defense:

Isaac Stoker, line, Corvallis; Andrew Burrows, DE, Hamilton; Drew Lewis, DE, Corvallis; Lucas Lant, ILB, Hamilton; Levi Reynoso, ILB, Corvallis; Hunter Stewart, S, Hamilton; Gideon Boswell, S, Corvallis; Cameron Whiteley, CB, Corvallis.

2nd Team All-Conference Defense:

Giuseppe Eldridge, line, Hamilton; Gunnar Larson, OLB, Stevensville; Gideon Stoker, OLB, Corvallis; Dillen Potter, S, Corvallis; Tommy Bender, CB, Hamilton; Bennett Boelman, CB, Corvallis.

Honorable Mention Defense: Taeshawn Luster, line, Stevensville; Zachary Sannar, line, Stevensville; Carter Morgan, OLB, Hamilton.