Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Florence Football All-State, All-Conference honors

by Leave a Comment

Florence’s Harrison Shepp (#54) and Arie McLaughlin (#66) each received Class B All-State Honors. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

Florence defeated Manhattan on November 18th to win their 3rd straight Class B State Championship. With this level of achievement, Florence players were well represented on the 2023 All-Conference and All-State teams.

The following players received All-State Honors: 

Ethan Alexander; Arie McLaughlin; Harrison Shepp; Tyler Abbott; and Drew Wagner.

1st Team All-Conference Offense: 

Mason Arlington QB; Tyler Abbott WR; Ethan Alexander TE; Drew Wagner Athlete; Aerie McLaughlin OL; Lance Burrows OL; and Jake Roth OL.

2nd Team All-Conference Offense: 

Gabriel Hartsell-Miller RB; Levi Winters RB; Ben Hivela OL; and Cole Fowler Kicker.

1st Team All-Conference Defense: 

Tyler Abbott DB; Brody Duchien DB; Harrison Shepp LB; Ethan Alexander DE; Bridger Alexander DE; and Arie McLaughlin DL

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *