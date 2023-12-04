Florence Football All-State, All-Conference honors

by Scott Sacry
Florence defeated Manhattan on November 18th to win their 3rd straight Class B State Championship. With this level of achievement, Florence players were well represented on the 2023 All-Conference and All-State teams.
The following players received All-State Honors:
Ethan Alexander; Arie McLaughlin; Harrison Shepp; Tyler Abbott; and Drew Wagner.
1st Team All-Conference Offense:
Mason Arlington QB; Tyler Abbott WR; Ethan Alexander TE; Drew Wagner Athlete; Aerie McLaughlin OL; Lance Burrows OL; and Jake Roth OL.
2nd Team All-Conference Offense:
Gabriel Hartsell-Miller RB; Levi Winters RB; Ben Hivela OL; and Cole Fowler Kicker.
1st Team All-Conference Defense:
Tyler Abbott DB; Brody Duchien DB; Harrison Shepp LB; Ethan Alexander DE; Bridger Alexander DE; and Arie McLaughlin DL
