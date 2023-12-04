Summons – Leese vs. all others

Greg Overstreet

Overstreet Law Group

300 Main Street, Suite 203

Stevensville, MT 59870

Telephone: (406) 209-8592

Email: greg@overstreetlawgroup.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

DUANE C. LEESE; SUZANNE C. LEESE, Plaintiffs,

vs.

All other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiffs’ ownership or any cloud upon plaintiffs’ title, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent, Defendants.

No. DV-23-384

Dept. No. 1

Hon. Howard F. Recht

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: All other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described below adverse to plaintiffs’ ownership or any cloud upon plaintiffs’ title, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent.

A lawsuit has been filed against you. This action is brought to quiet title to land situated near Leese Lane, Wild Goose Lane, and Sunnyside Cemetery Road in the Three Mile area of northern Ravalli County, Montana and more particularly described as follows:

A tract of land located in and being a portion of Section 8, T9N, R19W, P.M.,M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as follows;

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the SE1/4 of said Section 8; thence S. 03° 01’ 54” W., along the East boundary of said Section 8, a distance of 72.50 feet to the true point of beginning; thence continuing S. 03° 01’ 54” W., a distance of 1319.49 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 20, Block 18, Sunnyside Orchards No. 4, a platted subdivision of Ravalli County, Montana; thence N. 86° 39’ 54” W., a distance of 22.11 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 21 of said Block 18; thence N. 03° 46’ 56” E.,

along said Lot 21, a distance of 1319.48 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 21; thence S. 86° 38’ 58” E., a distance of 4.83 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 0.41 acre.

Within 21 days after service of this summons on you, you must serve on the plaintiffs an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address are listed above. You must also file your answer and motion with the court.

If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated November 20, 2023.

/s/ Howard F. Recht

Judge Howard F. Recht

BS 11-29, 12-6, 12-13-23.