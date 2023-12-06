by Jerry Esmay, Stevensville
Someone famous (I admit I can’t remember who) once pronounced that if we do not study and remember history, we are bound to repeat it. Well, let me give an example of this happening right before our eyes.
Back right after World War II ended, a Lutheran minister, Martin Niemoller, wrote the following poem:
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me.
If you have been paying any attention to world news, you have to admit that the Jews are under attack once again. But, in case you have missed it, let me point out a few other “groups” that are being belittled as well — the white race in general as part of this “Woke” crap that has been spread in recent years; conservatives not being allowed to speak freely on college campuses; those of us who believe in “law & order”; those who don’t agree with the Global Warming hysteria; and, just recently, Christians.
Folks, our country/society is under siege by those who want to destroy it. If you don’t agree with what is happening then you had better SPEAK OUT!
Comments
Gomez says
“But, in case you have missed it, let me point out a few other “groups” that are being belittled as well — the white race in general as part of this “Woke” crap that has been spread in recent years; conservatives not being allowed to speak freely on college campuses; those of us who believe in “law & order”; those who don’t agree with the Global Warming hysteria; and, just recently, Christians.”
Man, talk about coming straight out and saying that you are a white supremacist & Christian Nationalist. How in the world can you be under siege, belittled and persecuted when the vast majority all all elected leaders are white, Christian men?
Your letter sounds like it would come straight out of the KKK monthly newsletter.