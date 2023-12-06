by Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

Someone famous (I admit I can’t remember who) once pronounced that if we do not study and remember history, we are bound to repeat it. Well, let me give an example of this happening right before our eyes.

Back right after World War II ended, a Lutheran minister, Martin Niemoller, wrote the following poem:

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.

If you have been paying any attention to world news, you have to admit that the Jews are under attack once again. But, in case you have missed it, let me point out a few other “groups” that are being belittled as well — the white race in general as part of this “Woke” crap that has been spread in recent years; conservatives not being allowed to speak freely on college campuses; those of us who believe in “law & order”; those who don’t agree with the Global Warming hysteria; and, just recently, Christians.

Folks, our country/society is under siege by those who want to destroy it. If you don’t agree with what is happening then you had better SPEAK OUT!