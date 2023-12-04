Southwest A Volleyball All State/All Conference honors

by Scott Sacry

The Southwest A Conference announced postseason awards in Volleyball for the 2023 season. Hamilton’s Mya Winkler was named Conference MVP, as well as 1st Team All-State and All-Conference. Hamilton’s Aurie Duncan also got 1st team All-State and All-Conference. Also for Hamilton, Ciara Hanley got 2nd Team All-Conference, and Cierra Cole got Honorable Mention.

Elli Davis and Meredith Buhler from Corvallis both received 2nd Team All-Conference honors. Also for Corvallis, Olivia Lewis received Honorable Mention. For Stevensville, Shilo Lampi received Honorable Mention.

All-State/1st Team All-Conference: Mya Winkler, Sr., Hamilton (MVP); Rachel Walls, Fr., Frenchtown; Leila Racicot-Stennerson, Sr., Dillon; Addi Romine, Jr., Frenchtown; Aurie Duncan, So., Hamilton; Mason Quinn, So., Frenchtown.

2nd Team All-Conference: Elli Davis, Sr., Corvallis; Ariel Thomas, Sr., Dillon; Meredith Buhler, Sr., Corvallis; Analiese Martin, Sr., Frenchtown; Ciara Hanley, So., Hamilton; Ella Moodry, Sr., Butte Central.

Honorable mention: McKenna Kreis, Jr., Frenchtown; Shilo-McLain Lampi, Sr., Stevensville; Sage Tash, So., Dillon; Olivia Lewis, Sr., Corvallis; Cierra Cole, Sr., Hamilton; Kylie Konen, Jr. Dillon.