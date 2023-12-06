Sen. Daines, we hope to talk with you soon

by Tim Peterson, Corvallis

As a constituent of Senator Daines’ who prioritizes the protection and health of our public lands, I encourage Senator Daines to meet with his constituents to hear our concerns regarding his Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act.

Sources say that our elected representatives spend 20 to 30 hours a week fundraising. At least come ask us for money.

Other sources say only 6% of Montanans support Sen. Steve Daines’ attempts to unilaterally strip longstanding protections from wilderness study areas with the Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act (S. 2216). Come hear from your constituents for yourself.Prove Princeton wrong. “The preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy.”

Gilens & Page, Perspectives in Politics

One thing that does have an influence? Money. While the opinions of the bottom 90% of income earners in America have a “statistically non-significant impact,” economic elites, business interests, and people who can afford lobbyists still carry major influence.

Senator Daines together we can come up with a plan that completes the process started in 1977. Share with us why you think S. 2216 does that appropriately.