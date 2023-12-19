Regal Ensemble prepares for next set of performances

by John Dowd

Area musicians of the Regal Ensemble are gearing up for another set of performances. Their second series, titled “Amazing Women,” features compositions by important historical women composers and performances by amazing women musicians.

The members of the Regal Ensemble are violinist and violist Rachel Fellows-Schnackel from Hamilton, soprano and violinist Tasha Athman Fain, from Hamilton, pianist Mac Merchant, from Stevensville, and double bassist Joel Schnackel from Hamilton. In this series, Regal Ensemble will be including a very special guest, cellist Fern Glass Boyd, from Seeley Lake.

For over thirty years Fern Glass Boyd was professor of cello at the University of Montana, principal cellist of the Missoula Symphony and a co-founder of the String Orchestra of the Rockies. Schnackel describes Boyd’s playing as “elegant, with a warm but strong tone; we are honored that she will be joining Regal Ensemble for this project.”

Schnackel further expressed his excitement for the series, saying the group’s “music making goes above and beyond playing the notes. Throughout the week, the music progresses into a magical collaborative art form. In these settings, the listener has a front seat into the musical experience complete with historical context and our thought process behind the preparation of the music.”

The series will start off the first week in January with three Salon Recitals, performed in the group’s signature intimate style in private residences. The recitals will take place Wednesday, Jan. 3, Thursday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 5, all at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60, which includes light refreshments. Reservations should be made on the group’s website regalensemble.com. Recitals seat approximately 20 people and are expected to fill up quickly.

The group will also perform a large public concert on Saturday, Jan. 6. at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Mary Stuart Rogers Performing Arts Center, in Victor. Tickets are $25 and $5 for students and can be purchased at regalensemble.com or at the door.

The ensemble will also be giving an education outreach performance for music students across the valley. This event will host around 300 children on Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Mary Stuart Rogers Performing Arts Center. The group is accepting sponsors or donations for this event. For more information about the ensemble or how to donate, interested parties can call (406) 375-5001.